Head-To-Head Comparison: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for trivago and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50

trivago presently has a consensus target price of $3.03, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.26%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago 2.89% 1.55% 1.28% Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

Volatility & Risk

trivago has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.98 $12.66 million $0.04 59.00 Skillz $384.09 million 3.55 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -7.40

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

