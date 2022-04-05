Head to Head Contrast: Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) & ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries N/A N/A N/A ROHM 15.34% 8.43% 7.00%

This table compares Brother Industries and ROHM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.74 billion 0.86 $222.92 million $2.50 15.01 ROHM $3.40 billion 2.38 $347.82 million $2.99 13.11

ROHM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brother Industries. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brother Industries pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ROHM pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brother Industries and ROHM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk & Volatility

Brother Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ROHM beats Brother Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others. The Printing and Solutions Business segment offers printers, all-in-ones, fax machines, and electronic stationeries. The Personal and Home Business segment composes of sewing products, which include home sewing and embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment supplies industrial sewing machines, garment printers, reducers, gears, and machine tools. The Network and Contents Business segment provides karaoke systems, content-delivery systems, and content services. The Domino Business segment offers coding, marking, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in the sale and leasing of real estate. The company was founded by Kanekichi Yasui in April 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

ROHM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also offers discrete semiconductor products include MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors, and conductive polymer and tantalum capacitors; modules, including wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors. In addition, the company provides commercial products, such as chipsets; and foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Further, it offers light-emitting diodes; and power and optical modules. The company's products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer electronics applications. ROHM Co., Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

