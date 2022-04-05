Head to Head Contrast: Forward Industries (FORD) & Its Rivals

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Forward Industries to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $39.02 million $520,000.00 -36.60 Forward Industries Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.98

Forward Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries’ competitors have a beta of 2.13, suggesting that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -1.21% -6.66% -2.54% Forward Industries Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Forward Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Forward Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Forward Industries competitors beat Forward Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture and a range of other products through agreements with various retailers, including in stores and online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

