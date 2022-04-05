Head-To-Head Review: Citizens (CIA) versus Its Competitors

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Citizens to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 10.00% 7.98% 0.88%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citizens and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 611 2119 2301 84 2.36

Citizens presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.76 Citizens Competitors $20.22 billion $1.69 billion 10.41

Citizens’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Citizens peers beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

