Head-To-Head Review: FTC Solar (FTCI) & Its Rivals

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FTC Solar to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -4.12 FTC Solar Competitors $3.65 billion $740.32 million 2.20

FTC Solar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.40% 3.33% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 FTC Solar Competitors 2291 9105 16707 697 2.55

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 78.61%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 25.18%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

FTC Solar competitors beat FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

