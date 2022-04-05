Head to Head Survey: Gain Therapeutics (GANX) & Its Competitors

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gain Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics -8,470.12% -35.12% -31.76% Gain Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $170,000.00 -$13.88 million -3.17 Gain Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.95 million -1.83

Gain Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gain Therapeutics. Gain Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gain Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gain Therapeutics Competitors 5983 20449 42841 850 2.55

Gain Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 382.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.45%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Gain Therapeutics competitors beat Gain Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease. It is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates in various preclinical studies to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

