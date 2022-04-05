Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00206483 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00410401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053616 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

