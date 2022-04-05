Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

