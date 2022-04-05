HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €81.00 ($89.01) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.41 ($83.97).

HelloFresh stock opened at €44.19 ($48.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($107.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €45.90 and its 200 day moving average is €65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

