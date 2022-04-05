Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HXGBY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

