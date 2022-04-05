High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading Down 1.5%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.62. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.