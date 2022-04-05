Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

