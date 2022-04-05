HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

HRT opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

