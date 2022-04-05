Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Achieves $438.32 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $438.32 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004349 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,176,395 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

