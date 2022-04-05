Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.14

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 724953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.