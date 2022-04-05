Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Hord (HORD) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $793,237.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.56 or 0.07487942 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.14 or 1.00269928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.