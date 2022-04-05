Hot Cross Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.36 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $33.36 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

