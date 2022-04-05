Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of HUSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 1,190,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,847. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.60.

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

