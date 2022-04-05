Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of HUSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 1,190,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,847. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.60.
