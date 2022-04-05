Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15.20 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 772.80 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 784.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 857.91. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,584.92). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38). Insiders have acquired 15,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,591,668 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.46) to GBX 1,050 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.07) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.49).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

