HSBC Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €38.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.50 ($41.21).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €26.30 ($28.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a twelve month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.86 and its 200-day moving average is €32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

