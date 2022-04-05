HSBC Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €38.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.50 ($41.21).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €26.30 ($28.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a twelve month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.86 and its 200-day moving average is €32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19.

Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.