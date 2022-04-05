HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 550 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.82 ($7.26).

HSBC stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 527.70 ($6.92). The stock had a trading volume of 19,497,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557,963. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44). The stock has a market cap of £106.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 521.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 464.43.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($370,457.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

