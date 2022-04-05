Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 248,175 shares.The stock last traded at $66.14 and had previously closed at $68.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

Get Hub Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.