Hydra Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $312,982.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $73.91 million and approximately $312,982.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.59 or 0.00019084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,236,045 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars.

