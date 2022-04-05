HyperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $411,058.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $54.58 million and approximately $411,058.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00037588 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00109017 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
HyperDAO Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “
HyperDAO Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
