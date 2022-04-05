Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $33.44. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $829.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 764,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 146,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 66,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

