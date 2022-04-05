IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of IAA worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in IAA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAA by 2.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

