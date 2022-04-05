IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of IAA worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in IAA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAA by 2.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:IAA opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
