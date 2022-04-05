Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 6.2%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $32.87. 3,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 218,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ichor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

