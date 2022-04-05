ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 1,551,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

