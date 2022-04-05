IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.50.

IEX opened at $193.48 on Monday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

