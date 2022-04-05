IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.50.
IEX opened at $193.48 on Monday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
