IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Michael D. Loberg Purchases 21,739 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.63. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

