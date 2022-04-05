Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 114,520 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 357.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.