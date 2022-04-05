Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 29,607 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

