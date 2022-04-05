Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 39,354 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

HST opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

