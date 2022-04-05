Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 966,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after acquiring an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,413,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,540 shares of company stock worth $818,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

