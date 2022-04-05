Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 12,557 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 106.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

SNA opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

