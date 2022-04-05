Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 25,319 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

