Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,136 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

RTX opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

