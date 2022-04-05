Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 101,914 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

