Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

