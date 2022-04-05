Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $252.75 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.