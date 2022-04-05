Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

