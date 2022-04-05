Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 554.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

