Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

