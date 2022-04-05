Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

