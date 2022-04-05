Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

