Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 16,550 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 183.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

