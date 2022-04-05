Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 66,072 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Macy’s by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

