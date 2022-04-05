Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 426,270 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

LIN stock opened at $321.44 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

