Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.49 and its 200 day moving average is $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

