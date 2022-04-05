Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,450 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 713,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $2,103,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.48 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

